Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) PT Raised to $112.00 at Lake Street Capital

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $107.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 485 ($6.34) target price on shares of in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup set a $86.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of China Metro Rural in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $131.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.79.

Shares of Polaris Industries stock traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $93.93. 98,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,524. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. Polaris Industries has a 12-month low of $70.27 and a 12-month high of $115.40.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Polaris Industries will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 8,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $786,503.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Polaris Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors lifted its position in Polaris Industries by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Polaris Industries by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in Polaris Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

