Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Polaris Industries updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.10-6.30 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $6.10-6.30 EPS.

Polaris Industries stock opened at $93.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. Polaris Industries has a 12 month low of $70.27 and a 12 month high of $115.40.

Northcoast Research reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Friday, March 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $105.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $107.79.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 8,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $786,503.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Polaris Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Polaris Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors grew its position in Polaris Industries by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

