PlayGame (PXG) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 26th. One PlayGame token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $734,159.00 and approximately $25,062.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PlayGame has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00289106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.42 or 0.01620712 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00120810 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00023906 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000608 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 873,550,269 tokens. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg

PlayGame Token Trading

PlayGame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinTiger and HitBTC.

