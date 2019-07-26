Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Short Interest Up 45.5% in July

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,082,200 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the June 15th total of 3,492,200 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.49. 914,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,176. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.16. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 68.25%.

In other Plains GP news, Director Everardo Goyanes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,703. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Emg Investment, Llc sold 7,328,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $169,283,522.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $28.69.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

