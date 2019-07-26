Pivotal Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Pivotal Research in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $500.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.55% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We don’t view the CHTR investment thesis as rocket science. We see healthy operational upside driven by much higher margin Data gains (70%+ EBITDA margins) that will overwhelm slowing PayTV (~15-20% EBITDA margins) + the benefits of the sizeable plant investments + changes to packages/promotions, should drive high single digit EBITDA CAGR through ’24 (boosted by waning wireless losses in ’20 and a likely huge year for high margin political advertising) + positive effects of what we expect will be massive accelerations in share repurchase activity. In the end, the cable thesis remains about leveraging best in class data plant to take share/price and the recent moves to 1 gig across their footprint is just the start of a cost-effective move to offer 10+gig bi-directional, which should only strengthen CHTR’s market position and their ability to take share and price.””

Several other research firms have also commented on CHTR. Macquarie initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.94.

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $13.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $392.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,289. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $272.91 and a 1-year high of $417.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $400.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.40). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total value of $497,113.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,174.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $370,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 41.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,087,000 after acquiring an additional 44,742 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 98.2% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 53.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,149,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,810,000 after acquiring an additional 398,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

