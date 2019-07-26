Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital downgraded Denbury Resources from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Worldpay from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. S&P Equity Research reissued an overweight rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Encana to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $200.14.

Shares of PXD opened at $135.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $119.08 and a 12-month high of $193.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total transaction of $136,201.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,119,088 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $147,184,000 after purchasing an additional 217,216 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,086 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $258,857,000 after purchasing an additional 113,932 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

