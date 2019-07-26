Pigeoncoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28,089.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $988,272.00 and approximately $28,089.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00031210 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005214 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001391 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000207 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 3,115,632,439 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

