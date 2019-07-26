Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) was downgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.
NYSE:PDM traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $20.22. 3,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.68. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.37.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $200,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.
