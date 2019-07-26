Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) was downgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE:PDM traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $20.22. 3,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.68. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.37.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $132.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.78 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 23.19%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $200,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

