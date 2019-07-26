Phoenixcoin (PXC) Achieves Market Cap of $114,321.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 25th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $114,321.00 and $13.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.50 or 0.01166136 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00038707 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00272133 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008021 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006111 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004781 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.