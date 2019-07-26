Phoenix Trading 30.4% Higher Over Last Week (PHX)

Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. Phoenix has a market cap of $15.74 million and approximately $753,294.00 worth of Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phoenix has traded up 30.4% against the US dollar. One Phoenix token can currently be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Binance, Switcheo Network and Coinrail.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenix alerts:

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000113 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Phoenix Token Profile

PHX is a token. It was first traded on October 8th, 2017. Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here

Phoenix Token Trading

Phoenix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Coinrail, Binance and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.