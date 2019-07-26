Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,054,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,763 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,936,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,076,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,613 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,724,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 5,917.2% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 1,250,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,720 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,718,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.29. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 89.41%.

In related news, VP Michael R. Kunst bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.66 per share, for a total transaction of $79,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $331,705 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PM shares. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 price objective on United Insurance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

