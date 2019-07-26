Peugeot (EPA:UG) PT Set at €21.50 by UBS Group

Peugeot (EPA:UG) has been assigned a €21.50 ($25.00) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Continental in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.70 ($34.53) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €24.45 ($28.43).

Get Peugeot alerts:

Shares of EPA UG opened at €23.05 ($26.80) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €21.60. Peugeot has a 12 month low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a 12 month high of €21.01 ($24.43).

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Peugeot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peugeot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.