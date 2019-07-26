Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) PT Lowered to GBX 26 at Barclays

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 28 ($0.37) to GBX 26 ($0.34) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PDL has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut to a sell rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($146.51) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 40.43 ($0.53).

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

Shares of PDL stock opened at GBX 10.80 ($0.14) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 20.03. Petra Diamonds has a 52 week low of GBX 10.80 ($0.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 47.76 ($0.62).

In related news, insider Richard Duffy acquired 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £50,400 ($65,856.53).

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.