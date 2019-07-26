Peony Price Hits $0.0080 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. During the last week, Peony has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Peony has a market cap of $5,456.00 and $78.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000162 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 802,492 coins and its circulating supply is 682,661 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

