Pengana Capital Group (ASX:PCG) Shares Down 3.3%

Pengana Capital Group Ltd (ASX:PCG)’s stock price was down 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$1.45 ($1.03) and last traded at A$1.45 ($1.03), approximately 65,042 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.50 ($1.06).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $154.92 million and a P/E ratio of 45.45.

In related news, insider David Groves purchased 20,000 shares of Pengana Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.60 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of A$32,040.00 ($22,723.40).

Pengana Capital Group is a funds management group specialising in listed equities.

