Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on BT Group from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 277.22 ($3.62).

Shares of DOM stock opened at GBX 253.50 ($3.31) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 260.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85. Domino’s Pizza Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 354.40 ($4.63).

In related news, insider Ian Bull purchased 10,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 244 ($3.19) per share, for a total transaction of £24,400 ($31,882.92).

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

