Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on Superdry from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of TLOU Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 661.82 ($8.65).

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 663.60 ($8.67) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 588.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 3.79. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 430 ($5.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 648.80 ($8.48).

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

