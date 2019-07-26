Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RKH. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Nuvista Energy to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 108 ($1.41) target price on shares of IQE in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Get Rockhopper Exploration alerts:

Shares of Rockhopper Exploration stock opened at GBX 22.27 ($0.29) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.93 million and a PE ratio of -13.92. Rockhopper Exploration has a 52-week low of GBX 19.66 ($0.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 42 ($0.55). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 21.27.

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% interests in the PL003a production licenses; 60.50% interests in PL003b production licenses; 64.00% interests in PL004a, PL004b, and PL004c production licenses; 100% interests in PL005 production licenses; 40% interests in PL032 and PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin; and 100% interest in PL010-PL016, PL025-PL029, and PL031 production licenses.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.