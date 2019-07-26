Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $442.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 114.1% on a year-over-year basis. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.76-0.78 EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to $2.62-2.67 EPS.

NYSE:PEB traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $28.00. 1,675,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $39.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.93.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.04%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,724,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,421,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,959,000 after acquiring an additional 195,114 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $24.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.