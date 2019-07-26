Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $442.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 114.1% on a year-over-year basis. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.76-0.78 EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to $2.62-2.67 EPS.
NYSE:PEB traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $28.00. 1,675,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $39.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.93.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.04%.
About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.
