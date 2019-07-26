Paypoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Acquires £127.40 in Stock

Paypoint plc (LON:PAY) insider Rachel Kentleton bought 14 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 910 ($11.89) per share, with a total value of £127.40 ($166.47).

Rachel Kentleton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Paypoint alerts:

On Monday, June 24th, Rachel Kentleton bought 12 shares of Paypoint stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,052 ($13.75) per share, with a total value of £126.24 ($164.95).

On Thursday, June 13th, Rachel Kentleton sold 2,740 shares of Paypoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,057 ($13.81), for a total transaction of £28,961.80 ($37,843.72).

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Rachel Kentleton bought 12 shares of Paypoint stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,047 ($13.68) per share, with a total value of £125.64 ($164.17).

Shares of PAY stock opened at GBX 947 ($12.37) on Friday. Paypoint plc has a 12-month low of GBX 739 ($9.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,158 ($15.13). The firm has a market cap of $647.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 980.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Paypoint’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.37%.

Several analysts have commented on PAY shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $18.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $60.00 target price on shares of Brown-Forman and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,163.67 ($15.21).

Paypoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Romania, North America, and France. The company offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles and prepaid debit card top-ups, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, broadband, and receipt advertising.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Paypoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.