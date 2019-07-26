Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $120.00 at Robert W. Baird

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $24.00 price target on shares of Urovant Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush set a $12.00 price target on shares of Snap and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $24.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,764,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. Paypal has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $121.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.91.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Paypal will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $1,256,486.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,910.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.38, for a total transaction of $3,371,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 553,821 shares in the company, valued at $62,238,403.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,250 shares of company stock worth $12,245,960 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Paypal by 630.2% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 386.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Paypal by 605.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

