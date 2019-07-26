Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Masco from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America set a $10.00 price objective on shares of HEXO and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.41.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.33. The company had a trading volume of 513,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,764,627. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.91. Paypal has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The company has a market cap of $135.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $3,332,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 523,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,191,274.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $1,256,486.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,910.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,245,960. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Paypal by 605.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at about $560,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the first quarter valued at about $1,836,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Paypal by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 7,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

