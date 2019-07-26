Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its target price cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PTEN. Raymond James set a $19.00 price target on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Western Digital from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.25 target price (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,057,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 1.43. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $18.39.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $675.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.28 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 133,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,584,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,714 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,479,000 after purchasing an additional 88,404 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 6,025.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 373,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 379,583 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

