Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of PATI opened at $17.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76. Patriot Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $58.75 million, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of -0.12.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $27.01 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Patriot Transportation stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.50% of Patriot Transportation worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals.

