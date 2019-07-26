Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of PATI opened at $17.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76. Patriot Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $58.75 million, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of -0.12.
Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $27.01 million during the quarter.
About Patriot Transportation
Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals.
