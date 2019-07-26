Pareto Securities Reiterates €30.00 Price Target for Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3)

Pareto Securities set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JUN3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HSBC set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Warburg Research set a €18.70 ($21.74) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $540.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €30.92 ($35.95).

Shares of JUN3 stock opened at €21.36 ($24.84) on Tuesday. Jungheinrich has a 1 year low of €21.46 ($24.95) and a 1 year high of €35.04 ($40.74). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.16.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

