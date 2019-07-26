Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 6,974 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,974 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 5.3% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $9,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 226.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 991,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,581,000 after purchasing an additional 688,268 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 451.9% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 689,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,015,000 after purchasing an additional 564,600 shares during the period. Hartz Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,202,000. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 298.4% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 655,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,445,000 after purchasing an additional 490,854 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,636,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $109.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,198. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $110.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.82.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

