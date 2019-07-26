Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 587 Shares of PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 (BMV:PRF)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 (BMV:PRF) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 comprises about 0.7% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Avalon Advisors LLC bought a new position in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 in the first quarter valued at approximately $420,000. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 by 25.5% in the first quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 in the first quarter valued at approximately $748,000.

PRF stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.23. PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 has a twelve month low of $100.44 and a twelve month high of $120.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.49.

