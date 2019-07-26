Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 3,597 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the first quarter valued at about $201,000.

TOTL stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.86. 1,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,110. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12 month low of $46.63 and a 12 month high of $49.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.93.

