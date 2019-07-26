Paragon Capital Management Ltd Invests $203,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,193.3% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $154.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,721,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,212. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.35 and a fifty-two week high of $154.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.