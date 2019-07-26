Paragon Capital Management Ltd Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.8% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.56. The stock had a trading volume of 498,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,760,051. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $44.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.50.

