Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million.

PCB stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.93. 30,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,876. Pacific City Financial has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96.

In other Pacific City Financial news, Director Don Rhee purchased 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $298,598.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Ju sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Pacific City Financial

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

