Pacific American Coal (ASX:PAK) Shares Up 16.2%

Pacific American Coal Ltd (ASX:PAK) shot up 16.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.04 ($0.03) and last traded at A$0.04 ($0.03), 2,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 527,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.04 ($0.03).

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 million and a PE ratio of -43.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.04.

Pacific American Coal Company Profile (ASX:PAK)

Pacific American Coal Limited focuses on the production, development, and exploration of metallurgical coal assets in North America. Its flagship property is the Elko coking coal project, which covers an area of 3,571 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada. The company is based in Sydney, Australia.

