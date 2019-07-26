Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

OXLC stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.37. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

