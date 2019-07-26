Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $8.40 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

OTCMKTS DNNGY opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. Ørsted A/S has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $32.03.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates offshore wind farms, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, Bioenergy, and Customer Solutions segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

