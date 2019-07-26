Oronova Energy (CVE:ONV) Trading 14.3% Higher

Oronova Energy Inc (CVE:ONV) shares traded up 14.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 31,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average session volume of 62,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06.

Oronova Energy Company Profile (CVE:ONV)

Oronova Energy Inc, a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves in Latin America. It intends to seek for oil and gas opportunities in Latin America. The company was formerly known as Oronova Resource Corp. and changed its name to Oronova Energy Inc in December 2016.

