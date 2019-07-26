Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €18.30 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.30 ($21.28) price objective on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.46 ($19.14).

Shares of ORA traded up €0.13 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €13.52 ($15.72). The company had a trading volume of 6,919,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. Orange has a twelve month low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a twelve month high of €15.80 ($18.37). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €13.70.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

