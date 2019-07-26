Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Reduced by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,833 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Oracle by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 41,223 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 178,157 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,150,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,496,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,332,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.78. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Broadcom from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Macquarie cut Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $5,356,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,310 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $32,976,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,812,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,566,481.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,956,250 shares of company stock valued at $109,889,375. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

