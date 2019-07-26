Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,274 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,340,189 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,821,360,000 after buying an additional 238,058 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,936,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,396,803,000 after buying an additional 148,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,235,719,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,778,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,115,989,000 after buying an additional 345,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Oracle by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,877,915 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $716,891,000 after buying an additional 626,766 shares in the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,768,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,332,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $194.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.78. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $204,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,869.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $32,976,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,812,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,566,481.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,956,250 shares of company stock worth $109,889,375 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Wajax in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Friday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Oracle from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

