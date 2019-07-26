Opus One Day Volume Reaches $641.00 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 36.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Opus token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Opus has a total market capitalization of $282,113.00 and approximately $641.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Opus has traded 35.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00288727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009932 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.16 or 0.01621203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00120505 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00023986 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Opus was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Opus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

