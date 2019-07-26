Oppenheimer Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Visa in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst G. Greene now expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $5.41 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.34. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.60.

Shares of V stock opened at $181.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.90. Visa has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $183.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 114.7% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 406.6% during the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $12,504,702.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,590,837.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.