OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Stock Price Up 5.7%

OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN)’s share price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.37, approximately 160,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 353,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

OPGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of OpGen in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HAYS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39. The company has a market cap of $5.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 313.92% and a negative net margin of 454.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OpGen Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 115,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.34% of OpGen at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

