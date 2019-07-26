Open Platform 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,973.00 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. During the last week, Open Platform has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Open Platform token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io. Open Platform has a market cap of $1.16 million and $2,973.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Open Platform alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00289106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.42 or 0.01620712 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00120810 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00023906 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Open Platform Token Profile

Open Platform was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 718,950,534 tokens. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.