Oncosil Medical (ASX:OSL) Stock Price Up 14.5%

Oncosil Medical Ltd (ASX:OSL)’s share price rose 14.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.07 ($0.05) and last traded at A$0.06 ($0.04), approximately 4,357,464 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.06 ($0.04).

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 million and a P/E ratio of -3.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.41 and a current ratio of 8.51.

In related news, insider Michael Bassett acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,000.00 ($31,205.67).

OncoSil Medical Limited, a medical device company, focuses on the development of localized treatments for cancer in Australia. Its lead product is OncoSil, a brachytherapy device comprising OncoSil Phosphorous-32 Microparticles and OncoSil Diluent, which implants a pre-determined dose of beta radiation emitting isotope directly into cancerous tissue for the treatment of pancreatic and liver cancer.

