Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.21

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (TSE:ONC) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and traded as high as $2.13. Oncolytics Biotech shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 2,315 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.21. The stock has a market cap of $42.42 million and a PE ratio of -2.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile (TSE:ONC)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

