Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $7,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMC. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 299,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,873,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 161.8% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 121,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after buying an additional 74,784 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at $97,000.

NYSE:OMC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,081. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.85 and a 1 year high of $85.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.59.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 45.22%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Chairman John Wren sold 60,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $4,833,593.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Castellaneta sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $160,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMC. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Sunday, July 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

