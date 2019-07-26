Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45, Briefing.com reports. Old Republic International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:ORI traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $22.81. The company had a trading volume of 200,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,857. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.81. Old Republic International has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $23.39.

In related news, insider Charles S. Boone sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $692,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 600 shares of company stock valued at $13,500. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Old Republic International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

