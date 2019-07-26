Old North State Trust LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Old North State Trust LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 65,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 264.6% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 48,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 34,980 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 113,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTX traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.97. The stock had a trading volume of 43,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,752. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $100.48 and a 52 week high of $144.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.39. The firm has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UTX. Barclays lowered FirstCash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.21.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

