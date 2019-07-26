Old North State Trust LLC Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Old North State Trust LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up 2.6% of Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $300.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,173,820. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.65. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $233.76 and a one year high of $301.44.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.