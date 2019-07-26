Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OLBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WesBanco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Champions Oncology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an average rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of China Metro Rural in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of OLBK traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.44. 4,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.61. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $35.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.45 million. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 26.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLBK. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 40.7% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 357,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after buying an additional 103,595 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 34.3% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 288,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after buying an additional 73,577 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 14.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 501,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after buying an additional 62,682 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 9,278.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 52,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 459,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after buying an additional 41,604 shares in the last quarter. 50.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) Company Profile

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

