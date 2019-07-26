Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Hits New 12-Month High at $140.89

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $140.89 and last traded at $140.61, with a volume of 595178 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.62.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Okta to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.51 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.24.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. Okta had a negative net margin of 34.37% and a negative return on equity of 53.36%. The company had revenue of $125.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William E. Losch sold 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.85, for a total value of $141,657.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,861.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $2,513,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,388 shares of company stock valued at $40,980,414 over the last three months. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,265,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,090 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,106,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 28.0% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,091,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,003,000 after buying an additional 457,058 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 431,666.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,997,000 after buying an additional 259,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the first quarter worth approximately $12,442,000. 77.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

